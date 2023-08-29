Today, August 29, a case has been filed by Delhi police against a government school teacher for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a community in a school classroom. This incident took place in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, police said.

Further, giving more details, a senior police officer said, "The incident took place last week. We received a complaint and registered a case against the teacher. The investigation into the matter is underway," as stated in a report by PTI.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Shahdara, Rohit Meena said, "We have received a complaint about a school teacher using some religious words in front of students. Our Juvenile Welfare Officer along with counsellors are counselling the students. It is a Government school."



Further, he added that legal action will be taken. “With true facts, we will register a case with appropriate sections,” he said, adding that it has begun an investigation after registering a case under Section 153A and other sections at the Gandhinagar Police Station.



The incident was reported from a school in the Gandhinagar area of the city after students on August 23 alleged that a school teacher used slurs against them in the classroom. The students recounted the incidents to their parents after reaching their homes, following which, the parents lodged a complaint at the police station, as stated in a report by ANI.



"Two of my children study here — one in standard VII and the other in standard IV. If the teacher goes unpunished, other teachers will get emboldened and they will speak things like "hamare deen ke nahi hain (not from our faith)," said a parent.



“They should be told to just teach and not speak on things about which they have no knowledge...There is no use of a teacher who creates differences among students. We demand that the teacher be removed from the school, she should not teach in any school because she will do the same wherever she goes," the parent said.



The development follows the outrage over a viral video purportedly showing a school teacher instructing students to take turns to slap a classmate from the minority community at a school in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Police have taken cognisance of the matter and an FIR has been lodged in connection with the alleged incident.