The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) celebrated Ponnonam 2023 in its Bay Range Campus, Padur, Chennai on August 25. The celebration was graced by the presence of Ashok Verghese, Pro-Chancellor; Dr RW Alexander Jesudasan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Dr KS Shaji, Dean; Beena James, Head (i/c) – Student Affairs; deans, heads of departments, staff and students.

Addressing the students, Ashok Verghese, Pro-Chancellor; conveyed his Onam wishes to the gathering and welcomed the Thirumali music band. He enthused on the rich tradition and culture of the beautiful state of Kerala and shared a brief personal anecdote on his travel experiences with the Chief Minister, a few prominent statesmen and high-profile personalities of Kerala. He said, their humility is an eye-opener that needs to be learned and practiced by all citizens and as the saying goes, charity begins at home, it is the responsibility of the youth to respect and honour the aged and do their bit for the society. He also joyfully shared the news of the growth of total student strength at Hindustan Group of Institutions to 20,000. Students were also encouraged to participate in all the events hosted in-house.

Dr RW Alexander Jesudasan, in his felicitation address, talked about HITS’ secular stance as an institution that celebrates all religious and regional festivals with equal importance. He announced the launch of two new programmes at HITS, School of Pharmacy and School of Nursing and the institution’s plans to commence the School of Performing Arts. He also encouraged the students to participate in music competitions at all levels in order to win laurels to the Institution.

The enthralled audience were entertained by a professional Kathakali dancer and the Chenda Melam performers. A mesmerising showcase of Thiruvathira dance and the traditional Mohiniattam celebrating the traditions and culture of Kerala was another not-to-be-missed performance. A massive students’ flash mob added a dash of thrill and excitement to the festivities. The pinnacle of the day was a scintillating music concert by Thirumali and Thudweiser, leaving everyone enchanted. The highlight of this event was the grand Onam Sadhya, a feast for the senses, showcasing the rich culinary traditions of Kerala.

