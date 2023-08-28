About two students died by suicide in Kota, Rajasthan within a period of five hours on the same day after reportedly scoring low marks in tests. Giving more details, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhagwat Singh Hingad said that at around 3 pm on Sunday, August 27, Aavishkar Sambhaji Kasle (16), a resident of Latur (Maharashtra), died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a coaching institute in Kota.



Kasle had been residing in the city's Talwandi area for the past three years and he was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He came to the coaching centre earlier in the day to appear for the test, ASP added.



The second incident

In the second incident, 18-year-old Adarsh from Bihar was found hanging in his room at around 7 pm on Sunday evening. Adarsh had been living in Kota's Kunhadi area for the past four months with his brother and sister and was also preparing for NEET.



Further, the ASP said that after giving the test on Sunday, Adarsh came home and went straight to his room. At around 7 pm, when his sister called him for food, he did not respond. Soon, the sister was joined by their other brother and they continued to knock on the door for a while. When they broke open the door, they found Adarsh hanging. He was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved, as stated in a report by IANS.

As per the police, an initial investigation has revealed that Adarsh was continuously scoring low numbers in the tests of the coaching institute. Out of 700, he was able to achieve only 250 marks. The ASP said no suicide note had been found and his room would be thoroughly checked.



On August 12, Kota Collector OP Bunkar issued a guideline, giving strict instructions to coaching operators and centres that tests should not be conducted on Sundays. Despite this, the two tragic incidents occurred after tests on a Sunday. As a result, Bunkar issued fresh orders on Sunday night, under which, no coaching institute will be allowed to conduct tests for students for two months.



The education city already had four suicides in this month alone. The victims were identified as Valmiki Prasad Jangid (18), a resident of Bihar; Manish Prajapati (17) from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh; Bhargav Mishra (17), from Motihari, Bihar; and Manjot Chhabra (18), from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, as stated in a report by IANS.