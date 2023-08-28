For the next two months, authorities of Kota district, Rajasthan have requested coaching centres to halt the conduction of routine tests for those students who are gearing up for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and other competitive examinations. This is in light of the increasing suicide cases by aspirants, as stated in a report by PTI.

It may be noted that over two lakh students move to Kota, also known as the 'coaching hub' to prepare for competitive exams for admission into medical or engineering colleges.

As per the information provided by authorities, in 2023, 22 students who were preparing for competitive exams decided to take the extreme step and end their lives. This number is the highest for any year. In 2022, the number stood at 15.

On Sunday, August 27, two students took the extreme step in a span of four hours.



The suicide cases on Sunday

At around 3.15 pm, Avishkar Shambaji Kasle (17) jumped from the sixth floor of the coaching institute building located in Jawahar Nagar, minutes after taking a mock NEET test, the police stated.

At around 7 pm, Adarsh Raj (18) was found dead in his rented flat in the Kunhadi police station, the police informed.

In both cases, the reason was that the aspirants were under pressure for scoring low marks in routine tests.



OP Bunkar, District Collector, Kota, issued an order on Sunday night, asking coaching institutes not to conduct routine tests for two months. These orders were passed to offer "mental support" to students, he said.