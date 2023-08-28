Police has arrested a lecturer while the principal is absconding after a Class X student belonging to Hindu community of Government Higher Secondary School in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was allegedly beaten by the duo for writing a religious slogan 'Jai Shree Ram' on the blackboard of the classroom, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Both the lecturer and principal have been suspended by authorities and inquiry has been ordered.The Class X student of Government Higher Secondary School, Bani in Kathua district alleged that on August 25, Friday, lecturer and principal of the school thrashed him after he wrote 'Jai Shree Ram' on the blackboard of the classroom.

"They (lecturer and principal) thrashed me to the ground. They later took me in the office room, where they beat me more. They also kicked me," alleged the student. The student has been admitted in the hospital after the assault during which he suffered injuries.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bani Satish Sharma said the student was thrashed by the principal and lecturer in the office room. He said the father of the student has filed an application in the police station alleging that the teacher and principal has beaten his son in the school.

"The student is admitted in the hospital and necessary action will be taken by police after getting the medical report of the child," the SDM said.

The locals of the area took to roads to protest against the incident and demanded action against the erring teachers.

Police has filed a case and booked the lecturer and principal of the school under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act (assault on child).

Police has arrested the lecturer while the principal is said to have gone into hiding.

Meanwhile, both the principal and lecturer have been suspended by the authorities with immediate effect and during their suspension, they shall remain attached with Director School Education Jammu.The Director School Education Jammu shall conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report alongwith the recommendations to the authorities.