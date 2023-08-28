Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today, Monday, August 28 disbursed Rs 680 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Devena fee reimbursement scheme at Nagari in Chittoor district. The amount was credited into the bank accounts of more than 8.4 lakh women, mothers of those 9.3 lakh students.



Addressing a public meeting at Nagari, the CM said, "The programme which is happening today will change the future of our children's tomorrow. Parent's poverty should not become a barrier for their children's higher studies and future," Additionally, the chief minister promised that expenditure on higher education for eligible students will be borne by the state government, noting that the latest disbursal is for the fee reimbursement from April to June 2023.

As per the chief minister, the scheme alone disbursed Rs 11,317 crore in the past four years, benefiting lakhs of students. He said that every poor family should lead a life that is better than yesterday and look forward to a better tomorrow than today, adding that the YSRCP government has been rolling out a plethora of programmes with this motive, as stated in a report by PTI.



Financial stability is an important factor for children from underprivileged backgrounds and schemes like these help with the same.