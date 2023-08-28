Following a protest staged by the parents of diploma student Anjaneyulu Chaapala, over his disappearance, tension prevailed at the Brilliant Institute of Engineering and Technology, Hayathnagar, Hyderabad during the weekend. The parents alleged that the college management failed to inform them about their son's absence. Along with members of student unions, the parents demanded an answer from the management, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The Abdullapurmet police have formed four teams and are on the lookout for Anjaneyulu. Additionally, they also checked the CCTV footage and call records of the student to find a clue of his whereabouts.

The student identified as Anjaneyulu hailed from Nagarkurnool District, Telangana and is a second-year diploma student who resided in the campus hostel. Giving more details, the police said, he took some money from his deposit with the hostel warden on Sunday, saying that he was going to his native place. He reportedly left his phone with his friend before leaving the hostel.



Following this, when he did not turn up to attend classes on Monday, his friends called his parents and told them about his absence. When he did not come back on Tuesday too, the college authorities called the parents. After this, the parents arrived at the college on Saturday, August 26, and questioned the management's failure to inform them about Anjaneyulu's plan to visit them in Nagarkurnool on Sunday itself.



Later, they lodged a complaint with the Abdullapurmet police. However, the police are at a loss as to how to track down Anjaneyulu as he did not carry his mobile phone. It would have been easier to trace him with the help of signal location had he carried the phone with him, they added.



His call detail record (CDR) details indicated that he did not speak to his parents for a week. However, the last call he made a week ago was to his brother. The conversation between the brothers was of no help in tracing Anjaneyulu. Meanwhile, the police found that he failed in four subjects in the first year, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.