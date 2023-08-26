In the last 15 years, the number of Government Urdu Schools in Karnataka has come down from 5,000 to 4,000, because of the increasing number of students who are dropping out of the schools. Having learnt that around 50 per cent of the students in government Urdu schools dropout by the time they reach Class X, four retired the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer, along with 'Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu', an NGO, will be conducting a survey to study the status of Urdu schools, and submit recommendations to cover the gaps.

Former IAS officers Azizulla Baig, Adoni Saleem, Mir Aneesh Ahmed, Salauddin, and retired KAS officer MA Khalid have been tasked to complete the study and come out with a report.

The need for a survey

President of Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu, Karnataka Chapter, Mohammed Obaidullah Sharief said, "The need for a survey was felt as many children from the minority community dropped out from schools, and the numbers further dwindled post-COVID-19. The committee believes that some of the reasons for this dropout could be factored to poor infrastructure and a preconceived notion that Urdu schools lack quality education."

"However, based on the findings of the survey, a report will be shared with the government to overcome the shortcomings," he added.

Sharief also said that to bring students back to Urdu schools, NGOs, Masjid Committees, and educated youngsters in the community are working to improve infrastructure, supply ration to poor families, and sponsor the students' books and uniforms among other things.

"According to our initial studies, about 15 lakh children from the community enroll into schools annually, but by the time they reach 7th standard, about 50 per cent of them would drop out. Most of these students are girls, who drop out owing to the poor infrastructure. In some cases, parents stop sending their wards due to socio-economic conditions as well," added Sharief.

Pilot study

Speaking to The New Indian Express, committee member and retired IAS officer Adoni Saleem said, "We have taken up the pilot study in four revenue districts like Chikkaballapur, Bidar, Mysuru and Bengaluru Urban. In the report, the status of the Urdu schools, and socio-economic conditions of the students' families, including dropouts, will be documented among other things, and submitted to the Department of School Education."

"Along with the report, recommendations to improve infrastructure and provide quality education, the importance of learning different skills, and the importance of languages like Kannada and English will also be mentioned," noted Saleem.

Education Minister reacts

Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa welcomed this effort by the community and said, "In 10 days, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will chair a meeting to review the works of the Primary Education Department, and based on his directions, further steps will be taken. In the meeting, issues with regard to improving minority community educational institutions and schools will also be taken up."