An FIR has been registered against the school teacher, Tripti Tyagi, who in a viral video, can be seen instructing students to slap their seven-year-old classmate who belonged to a minority community. The incident took place at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Brajesh Pathak, today, Saturday, August 26, told ANI that the local administration has taken serious note of the matter and an FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged incident.



He further said that the Uttar Pradesh government is with every child of the state and is committed to maintaining law and order.



Whilst an FIR has been registered against her, the Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa, added that the victim child is getting counselling sessions. He further said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the viral video was filmed by the victim's uncle.



He said, "The video has been circulating since yesterday evening and an inquiry was conducted. On inquiry, it was found that the video was filmed by the boy's uncle...This morning their complaint was registered. The Child Welfare Committee is giving counselling sessions to the child. Since the complaint has been registered, action will be taken."



Video morphed?

The accused Principal of Neha Public School, Tripta Tyagi, spoke to ANI and said that the video was allegedly morphed and that they had received clear instructions from the children’s parents to be strict with the child and as he was not doing his homework.



The principal asserted that the video was made viral and was edited, and also added, "I am handicapped I can’t get up…he was not doing homework for the last two months…so I made two to three students beat him up so that he would start doing his work."



The father of the student refuted any Hindu-Muslim angle in the incident but demanded action against the shameful act that happened to him. He said that that child was abused like this for more than an hour and was beaten up again and again.



"My nephew made the video as he had gone to school for some work...My seven-year-old child was tortured for an hour or two. He is scared. This is not a Hindu-Muslim matter. We want the law to take its own course," said the child's father on Saturday.



The police are further probing into the incident and appropriate action will be taken against the accused once the investigation is complete, said Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.