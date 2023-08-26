The viral video of a woman teacher asking the students in a class to slap their classmate has garnered criticism from several politicians who are emphasising the deep-seated communalism that is driving people to act in such a manner.



Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), and said that the video is the basis of religious discrimination and is a result of hate-filled politics. He alleged that such incidents taking place have tarnished the country's image globally and described such acts as being unconstitutional.



"Any kind of religious fanaticism and violence is against the country and to spare the guilty is a crime against the country," said the leader.



Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, also posted on X criticising the act and stating that such incidents clearly affect children's conscience and such messages are being drilled into the minds of children "that they can beat up and humiliate a Muslim."



The viral video goes on to show children taking turns striking the crying Muslim student while the teacher, Tripti Tyagi, looks on. The video sparked outrage online after it was circulated.



On Saturday, August 26, the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson, Clyde Crasto said that such a treatment meted out to a child is shameful and is an act of crime. He added, "This act by the teacher will scar that child's life and corrupt the minds of the kids who were forced to hit."



The incident was also termed a product of "a culture of hate" by former union minister, and a member of the Rajya Sabha, Kapil Sibal.



Samajwadi Party leader, Swami Prasad Maurya condemned the act and said that the hatred being spread by different political factions is now spreading to classrooms. He also added that the government overlooks these incidents by terming them trivial, be it an assault on a Dalit or a Muslim kid being beaten up by his classmates.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X to express his opinion on it. He said that sowing the poison of discrimination in these impressionable minds is the most heinous crime a teacher can ever commit. He further wrote that hatred should not be our ideal but we must learn how to love and live with each other.