The dean and principal of Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and controller of examinations, Berhampur University have been directed by the Orissa High Court to give back the original certificates and marksheets to the doctors who are passing out from the postgraduate (PG) 2020 batch who submitted them at the time of admission, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The single judge bench of Justice AK Mohapatra stated that the college has no authority to keep the original certificates of the petitioners based upon executive surplus and in the absence of any authority of law.

An order was issued on Tuesday, August 22 while disposing of two separate petitions filed by a total of 125 doctors who concluded their PG and sought an intervention against retaining their original certificates and marksheets from matriculation to MBBS by the college.



What does the order state?

On February 3, 2017, the Government of Odisha passed a resolution that made it compulsory for PG students from Odisha medical colleges to work for two years in the state. Accordingly, all the PG students execute a bond of work for two years.

Hence, the state counsel informed that a policy decision was taken by authorities to keep the original certificates till the service is executed after passing out.

Advocate on behalf of the petitioners, Avijit Mishra, stated that original certificates are a compulsory requirement for doctors to register themselves as specialists, work as specialists or senior residents and for opting for higher education.

The Justice said

While observing that "the original certificates are the assets of the persons concerned", Justice Mohapatra said, "Therefore, the Opposite Parties instead of retaining the original certificates shall take an undertaking from such post PG bond doctors that they shall complete the PG bond period of two years after completion of their courses in the respective medical institutions in the State of Odisha."

"Accordingly, the petitioners are directed to approach Opposite Parties along with the certified copy of this order within a week from today. In the event, the petitioners approach the them, they shall do well to implement this order as expeditiously as possible preferably within two weeks from the date of production of the certified copy of this order," Justice Mohapatra specified in his order.