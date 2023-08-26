A fourth-year MBBS student, identified as Ramesh Krishna was found hanging from in a lodge under the jurisdiction of the Two-Town police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Friday, August 25, as per The New Indian Express.



The deceased hailed from Kerala and had been pursuing her medical studies in China. According to sources, the girl had just returned from her hometown on August 13 and had been staying at a lodge in Daba Gardens while in Visakhapatnam.



The girl had reportedly checked out of the lodge on August 19 but did not return until Thursday, August 24. She was expected to check out of the lodge on August 24 but did not come out of her room.



After no responses were received for a while, the lodge staff informed the police, and they immediately jumped into action. Later, Ramesh's body was discovered hanging from the ceiling in an unconscious state



Suicide note recovered

The police on further inspection of her room and belongings recovered a suicide note written in Malayalam. In the note, she indicated that her personal struggles and perceived failures were the reasons behind her decision and that no one was responsible for her death.



The police further informed that an investigation is still underway and all possible measures will be taken to explore all angles to determine the exact cause of her extreme action.



A case of suicide has been registered, and the parents of the deceased were also informed said the police.