A diploma student of a prestigious college in BG Nagar in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya, Karnataka barged into the college with a sword in his hand, enraged over what a lecturer did, according to The New Indian Express.



The 18-year-old student was allegedly incited as his lecturer complained to his parents about his display of bad behaviour in the classroom. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms too, where he can be seen holding a sword in his hand and threatening the lecturer, states The New Indian Express report.



As per the college authorities, the student hailed from a village near Edeyoru and was upset over his lecturer complaining to his parents about his low attendance and general misdemeanour in class.



According to college authorities, no case has been registered in this regard and the said student and his parents have already apologised to the lecturer.



Students ridicule visually impaired teacher

In another incident of a viral video, a visually impaired lecturer from the Political Science department of a Kerala college was ridiculed by his students on August 17.

After two days of the incident, the college council filed a complaint with the police. In a statement, the college said that strict action will be taken against the six students after the inquiry committee probes into the matter and further steps will be taken in order to prevent repetition of such acts of the students. The students remain suspended.