The case of ragging that led to a first-year student's death at Jadavpur University (JU) has prompted the university officials to install CCTV cameras on its campus, reports PTI.



Buddhadeb Sau, the interim Vice-Chancellor of the university said that the cameras will be installed at certain vantage points including the entry gates of the university.



Security to not be slackened

The interim VC told the reporters that the process of installing the CCTV cameras will begin today, August 26, and the cameras will be positioned at different points of the university, especially the entry gates so as to maintain vigilance in and around the university.



He also said that a team from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will visit the university to discuss security aspects in the institute, including human surveillance.



Meanwhile, a report has been submitted at the Jadavpur Police Station by the varsity registrar in order to inform them about the presence of an alleged human rights activist group dressed in army fatigues on the campus last Thursday, August 17.



The university took the decision to install cameras even after receiving opposition from students as it had come under intense criticism after a 17-year-old undergraduate student of the Bengali department, Swapnadeep Kundu, died a day after he fell from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9.



The deceased boy's family had alleged that he was a victim of ragging and sexual abuse. It was reportedly revealed by the police that the boy was paraded naked on the hostel's corridor.



West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights accused the university authorities for not installing CCTV cameras inside the campus.