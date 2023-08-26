A stabbing incident in Delhi's Narela Area left three persons, including two schoolboys, injured and they were admitted to the hospital, the police said today, Saturday, August 26.



The police informed ANI that they had received a PCR call, via which, they were notified about how two boys were attacked by a man at Ramdev Chowk wielding a knife.



The boys who were a victim of the attack were identified as Chaman, aged 11 and Rajesh, (age not known), while the accused was identified as 23-year-old Vinay.



Chaman, who is a school student, received injuries on his back near his left shoulder while Rajesh, who rushed to save him from Vijay's attack, received multiple injuries to his head, face and hand, police said.



The police said that the accused Vinay was thrashed by the public and received grave injuries. They also declared that the accused was mentally unstable.



Vinay, along with the kids, is now admitted to the SRC Hospital and their condition is reported to be stable. A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of the victims has been done. The police have stated that the stabbing incident was not motivated and hence, there is no specific reason for them to initiate further legal action.