The foundation stone of the permanent campus of the Central Tribal University (CTU) at the Chinamedapalli village of Dattirajeru Mandal, Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, was laid by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, August 25, as per an ANI report.



On the occasion, he said that the university will improve the existing scenario of education in the northern region of Andhra Pradesh, and establishing a permanent campus of CTU has laid the foundation of a 21st-century temple of learning.



The occasion was also graced by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



How will students be benefitted?

The union minister further stated that the university would emphasise a set of skills, sports and applied education and will be a research university that will act as a catalyst for the development of the tribal population.



The Tribal University would also offer degrees such as short-term courses in skill development, vocational and job-oriented courses and promote the individual, cultural and environmental development of the tribal population.



He also emphasised that the establishment of the university will also benefit tribal students from the neighbouring states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.



At the end, the minister conveyed his best wishes to the team of scientists on the successful landing of ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, as India took a giant leap on Wednesday, August 23.