A temporary teacher stationed at the Government Arts and Science College, Kumulur, in Lalgudi Taluk in Tamil Nadu was allegedly beaten by several angry students on Thursday morning, August 24, reports The New Indian Express.



The teacher allegedly used to send lewd messages to female students leading to severe mental distress for them. After the incident, about 700 students staged a protest demanding the arrest of the faculty.



Later, the situation was brought under control by the Lalgudi DSP Ajay Thangam, who reached the spot and later took the teacher into custody. The teacher was later admitted to the Lalgudi GH for treatment.



According to the sources, the temporary faculty named Vinothkumar, was recently transferred from EVR College in Tiruchy City, Tamil Nadu.



Obscene texts and angry students

The man, aged 45, allegedly sent obscene messages to three UG (undergraduate) female students. The students decided to share the news with their fellow students, which enraged them. The incident escalated when a group of students broke benches and other materials in the class and hit Vinothkumar with it on Thursday, following a protest where they demanded his immediate arrest.



Thangam spoke to The New Indian Express and said that he has been produced before the magistrate and has been remanded. He also informed that a case of stalking has been booked against him.



The college is also considering disciplinary action against the ones involved in the attack, added the Lalgudi DSP.