A medical emergency at the Ambur Government Higher Secondary School in the Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu turned sombre as 33 students of the institution needed to be rushed to the nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) after they displayed symptoms of an allergic reaction that further escalated, on Thursday, August 24, as per The New Indian Express.



How did the situation escalate?

The affected students were from Classes VI to X and had initially complained of a minor itching on their hands, which quickly started to swell. The teachers who tried assisting the students and had touched the affected students' hands experienced allergic symptoms too.



Out of the 33 students, a few were also taken to the Ambur General Hospital. Tirupattur Collector D Baskara Pandian told media persons that the students experienced a general allergic reaction on their hands and had further added that most of the students are now recovering well.



The collector, while speaking to The New Indian Express, said that the samples of the students have been sent for analysis but the exact cause of the allergic outbreak is yet to be found. The investigations are still on after the parents of the students expressed their displeasure with the incident.