The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists were charged with water cannons and assailed with canes in order to disperse them while they tried to enter Indore's Devi Ahilya University's campus as they alleged irregularities in the conduct of examinations and result publication, as per a PTI report.



A police officer said that the NSUI Chief of Madhya Pradesh, Ashutosh Chouksey, and 39 other protesters were detained for the incident.



What does the NSUI Chief claim?

The NSUI Chief and other protestors belonging to the Congress claimed that they were injured during the action, but the law enforcement authorities denied their assertion.



Chouksey said that the police used brute force with the help of water cannons and canes against the members of his organisation, and also claimed that a few of their members were grievously injured.



But Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra said that the police were instructed to chase them away and reportedly none of them were injured. He added, "NSUI activists caused inconvenience to citizens by their reckless protest on the busy RNT Road in the city."



Activists wanted redressal of grievances

The NSUI University in-charge of Devi Ahilya University Vikas Nandwana said that the activists only wanted to submit a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Renu Jain regarding alleged irregularities in the varsity's examinations and results, and also highlighted other demands that needed urgent addressal, but were stopped from entering university's campus.