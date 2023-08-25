Six students at Maharajas College in Kochi were reportedly involved in ridiculing and insulting a visually impaired teacher, and will now have to tender an apology to the professor in the presence of the college governing council members and parents, according to The New Indian Express.



The decision was taken at the college governing council meeting held on Wednesday, August 23.



CU Priyesh, Assistant Professor with the Department of Political Science, was allegedly insulted in the classroom while he was in a teaching session with the final year BA Political Science students.



Who were the students?

According to the complaint lodged by Priyesh, the students who were named are CA Mohammed Fazil, who is also the Kerala Students Union (KSU) unit's Vice-President, V Ragesh, NR Priyatha, M Aditya, Nandana Sagar and Fathima Naflam. In his complaint, he says that they had misbehaved with him and shared a video of the incident on social media, without his consent.



Objectionable video circulated

The content of the video was objectionable as the students were seen idling around during the lecture, whereas, one female student was moving a chair while a male student was smirking right behind the professor.



After action was sought by the professor, the college management subsequently formed an internal committee to inquire into the matter, as there was widespread demand from various quarters calling for strict action against the students who took the liberty to carry out such an act in an educational space.



The committee, which began its investigation last week, submitted its report on Wednesday.



According to The New Indian Express, the college had lodged a complaint against the students at the Central police station, but was later dropped as the teacher did not want to press charges against the students.