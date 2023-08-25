A political blame game ensued at the West Bengal State Assembly after State Education Bratya Basu blamed Governor CV Ananda Bose for the student death at Jadavpur University (JU), stated an ANI report.



WB governor shrugging off the case?

The governor retorted by passing a sarcastic remark against the state government by saying "ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) will help us with advanced technology in containing ragging in the campus."



Earlier on Tuesday, August 22, the education minister linked the case with the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Trinamool Congress government over the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities.



The governor responded to the allegations by saying that he is a very responsible governor and he would be glad if someone acknowledges it.



A four-member fact-finding committee was instated by the state government to probe the incident and was asked to submit its report within two weeks.



The incident of ragging that took place in one of the premier institutions of the country put forth a nasty picture of the ensuing ragging cases that are still resurfacing despite several diktats released by the government and it being deemed as punishable by law.



On August 9, a first-year undergraduate student, Swapnadeep Kundu, died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the varsity’s main hostel. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with his death.