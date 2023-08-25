Published: 25th August 2023
GMAT's Focus Edition is here. What's new about it?
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) says GMAT Focus Edition is a testing experience built especially for aspirants
It is for today's graduate programmes that the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) Focus Edition was designed. It has three sections and allows you to select schools after you see your results. In addition, you can get your official score within three to five days, or even faster.
What else does the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the body that conducts and manages the GMAT, have in store for you?
Read on to find out.
GMAT Focus Edition
Score Range: 205 - 805
Score Reports: Detailed report with performance insights
Score Distribution: All three sections considered
GMAT
Score Range: 200 - 800
Score Reports: Fixed scale, percentile ranking
Score Distribution: Only two out of four sections considered
Breakdown of the scores in the Focus Edition
Total Score:
- Score Range: 205-805
- Score intervals: 10
- Normal Deviation: 30-40 points
Quantitative Reasoning:
- Score range: 60-90
- Score intervals: 1
- Normal Deviation: 3 points
Verbal Reasoning:
- Score range: 60-90
- Score intervals: 1
- Normal Deviation: 3 points
Data Insights:
- Score range: 60-90
- Score intervals: 1
- Normal Deviation: 3 points
GMAT in India – a quick look
Number of applicants from India: Around 30 thousand takers
The number of exams that happen every year globally: Over 1.25 lakh exams globally
The most popular time for GMAT
Throughout the year. The GMAT can be taken any time of the year and test-taking is spread across the year. For a candidate the sooner they register, the better as they can get their choice of test centre seat easily.
Number of B-Schools accepting GMAT scores in India?
170+ programmes in India including the Indian School of Business (ISB), SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Management Development Institute, Great Lakes Institute of Management and so on.