It is for today's graduate programmes that the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) Focus Edition was designed. It has three sections and allows you to select schools after you see your results. In addition, you can get your official score within three to five days, or even faster.



What else does the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the body that conducts and manages the GMAT, have in store for you?



Read on to find out.



GMAT Focus Edition

Score Range: 205 - 805

Score Reports: Detailed report with performance insights

Score Distribution: All three sections considered

GMAT

Score Range: 200 - 800

Score Reports: Fixed scale, percentile ranking

Score Distribution: Only two out of four sections considered

Breakdown of the scores in the Focus Edition

Total Score:

- Score Range: 205-805

- Score intervals: 10

- Normal Deviation: 30-40 points

Quantitative Reasoning:

- Score range: 60-90

- Score intervals: 1

- Normal Deviation: 3 points

Verbal Reasoning:

- Score range: 60-90

- Score intervals: 1

- Normal Deviation: 3 points

Data Insights:

- Score range: 60-90

- Score intervals: 1

- Normal Deviation: 3 points



GMAT in India – a quick look

Number of applicants from India: Around 30 thousand takers

The number of exams that happen every year globally: Over 1.25 lakh exams globally

The most popular time for GMAT

Throughout the year. The GMAT can be taken any time of the year and test-taking is spread across the year. For a candidate the sooner they register, the better as they can get their choice of test centre seat easily.

Number of B-Schools accepting GMAT scores in India?

170+ programmes in India including the Indian School of Business (ISB), SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Management Development Institute, Great Lakes Institute of Management and so on.