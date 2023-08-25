The students of Delhi University (DU) are about to witness a change in their students' regulatory body as the union elections are about to be held next month on September 22, the university declared on Thursday, August 24, as per PTI reports.



It is to be noted that the elections to the students' body are being held after a gap of four years, as they were last held in the year 2019.



The elections which are held annually, could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 that gripped the entire country, whereas, in 2022, possible disruptions in the academic calendar prevented from holding the elections.



How and when?

A Delhi University circular clearly outlined that Tuesday, September 12 will be the last date for submitting nomination papers and their scrutiny and the publication of the list of nominated candidates, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations and publication of the final list of candidates is Wednesday, September 13.



The day scholars of the university will cast their votes starting from 8.30 am to 1 pm and the evening scholars can do the same from 3 pm to 7 pm, according to the circular released by the university.



The date, time and venue for the counting of votes will be announced later, it added.



About 2,500 students will contest the elections for nearly 500 posts.



Although each college has its own students' union where elections are held annually as well, the Delhi University Students' Union is the main representative body for most colleges and faculties. The elections to the university's students' body are organised simultaneously with polls at the college level.



These elected students will draw votes from at least one lakh students. This process is crucial for the students as this would act as a stepping stone for them to become budding politicians.



The university's announcement of the election dates was welcomed by students' groups.



On the elections, the students' organisation ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) spoke to PTI and said that this election will give a positive representation to the Delhi University's student community and it is quite important as they are being held after four years.