The district administration of Kota has decided to organise cultural activities for students in a renewed effort to bring down the frequency of student suicide cases at various coaching institutes in the city and invigorate the youth by helping them de-stress with various activities, as per an IANS report.



On Thursday, August 24, a meeting was organised by the district administration, in which, the collector and the directors of the coaching institutes were present.



KOCA - Kota Carnival Activity

The members present at the meeting decided to help ease the mental stress and anxiety of the students enrolled in coaching centres by organising a carnival named KOCA — Kota Carnival Activity. Under this, two programmes will be organised on September 6 and 23, for which, singers will be invited and various cultural activities will also be held.



It has also been planned that the programme will be organised like a fair where children can come, have fun and give themselves some respite from the daily activities and rigorous study hours.



The Collector of Kota District, OP Bunkar, said that no solution can be arrived at by taking wrong steps while under pressure, hence students must find the solutions to the problems by de-stressing themselves and by attending the fair, they can skip studies for a day or two which will help them to rise above the atmosphere of negativity.

He further added that Punjabi and Bhojpuri artists will be invited to the fair for students' merriment and enjoyment.