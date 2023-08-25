The notification released by the Education Department of the Bihar government, inviting applications for the posts of vice-chancellors of state-run universities was withdrawn two days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar amid some confusion over the notice, as reported by PTI.



The Education Department had invited applications for the post of VC when a similar notification was already released by the Raj Bhavan.



The governor, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, met the CM on Wednesday, August 23 to have a discussion over the matter.



The Education Secretary of Bihar, Baidyanath Yadav, in a 'withdrawal of notification' order said that the advertisements that were previously published by the Education Department of Bihar on August 22, Tuesday are withdrawn.



Here is the list of colleges that the Governor's secretariat invited applications for the post of VCs:

1) Patna University



2) Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga



3) Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University



4) Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur



5) Jai Prakash University in Chapra



6) BN Mandal University in Madhepura



7) Aryabhatta Knowledge University in Patna.



But the Education Department only advertised for five universities, exempting BN Mandal University and Aryabhatta Knowledge University.



The terms and conditions for the posts were similar in both advertisements, except for the last date for submission of applications.



When asked about the scuffle with the advertisement of VCs, the CM of Bihar commented, "There is nothing like that. We are unitedly working for the improvement of the quality of education in the state."