The Bengaluru RMC Yard Police nabbed a drug peddler after increasing suspicion of his activities. According to The New Indian Express, the accused was caught around 6 pm on Wednesday, August 23 after the RMC Yard police on patrol spotted a vehicle carrying 10 white bags. On closer inspection, they found the bags had drugs wrapped in chocolate covers.



Rs 20 for drugs

The accused, identified as Shameem Akhtar and a resident of Guddadahalli, would procure these chocolates mixed with narcotic substances from Uttar Pradesh, and sell them in Bengaluru for Rs 20 per chocolate. He was transporting the drugs from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru via train and supplied them to local ration shops in RMC Yard police limits.



It was found that his prime targets and consumers were students and labourers. The Bengaluru Police had recovered at least 50,000 such chocolates from him.



On further questioning, Akhtar pointed out a few shops where he used to routinely distribute drug-laced chocolates. The police had seized 3,000 kg of chocolate worth Rs 6 lakh, and one mobile phone. The seized chocolates were sent to the forensic laboratory for testing. A case was registered under IPC 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale).