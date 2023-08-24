In the wake of the arrest of a college professor in Tamil Nadu under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, here’s a look at the number of teachers arrested for it.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 52,674 cases were registered under the (POCSO) Act in India in the last ten years (2012-2022). Of these, 1,819 cases involved teachers. This means that about 3.4 per cent of all POCSO cases in India involved teachers.

The number of teachers arrested under the POCSO Act has been increasing in recent years. In 2012, there were 113 teachers arrested under the act. This number increased to 213 in 2013, and to 323 in 2014. In 2022, a total of 415 teachers were arrested under the POCSO Act.

The increase in the number of teachers arrested under the POCSO Act is a worrying trend. It suggests that there is a serious problem of child sexual abuse in India and that teachers are being increasingly involved in this crime.

There are a number of reasons why teachers may be involved in child sexual abuse. Whatever the reason, child sexual abuse by teachers is a serious crime that has a devastating impact on the victims. All stakeholders need to work together to prevent child sexual abuse and to protect children from harm.

Here are some steps that can be done to prevent child sexual abuse by teachers:

- Conduct background checks on all teachers before they are hired

- Provide teachers with training on child sexual abuse prevention

- Create a culture of openness and trust in schools, so that students feel comfortable reporting abuse

- Monitor teacher-student interactions closely

- Implement zero-tolerance policies for child sexual abuse