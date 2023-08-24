As part of the fast rollout of the True 5G services across Odisha, the precincts of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) was on Wednesday, August 23, declared as the first 5G campus in the state.

This is part of Reliance Jio’s transformative journey in major educational institutions for harnessing the immense potential of true 5G in the field of education, Pradip Rout, Head of Jio Odisha, said.

Keeping in view the need for high data requirements and usage by students, Reliance Jio had placed a special emphasis on ensuring seamless 5G connectivity and the best experience for the users, Pradip Rout said, adding that the company had deployed multiple 5G network sites at major educational centres.

SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, who attended the programme, said the initiative would greatly benefit the students of the university while pursuing courses in healthcare and agriculture.

In an interactive session with students at SOA, the Jio Odisha team explained the multi-faceted benefits and potential of true 5G with emphasis on the immense scope of digital learning, collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The team also showcased the various uses of 5G through a live demonstration of applications and video presentations outlining the infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), gaming, healthcare, agriculture, Information Technology (IT) and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Prof Nanda recalled that a MoU had been signed between SOA and Jio Platforms (JPL) for the establishment of a 5G Lab in the university in January last year, during the launching of the 5G services in Odisha.

The August 23 programme was also attended by Prof Santosh Kumar Rout, Dean of Institute of Agricultural Sciences; Advisor Prof Bijay Kumar Sahu and Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Students’ Welfare).