A protest was held today, Thursday, August 24 at Jamia Millia Islamia by several students' organisations against the violent activities that took place in Haryana's Nuh. The students demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar and wanted compensation for the houses that were demolished in the district, as per PTI reports.



Jamia's gate number 7 was brimming with almost 100 students from various outfits who had gathered there holding posters that read, "Save Nuh", "Sop VHP Shobha Yatra on August 28", "Stop violence" and "Arrest Monu Manesar".



Student outfits, including All India Students' Association (AISA), All India Revolutionary Students Organisation (AIRSO), Fraternity Movement, Muslim Students Federation, Mewat Students' Union, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), participated in the protest.



A protester named Mohammad Al Fauz told PTI that the organisations have stated three demands to the Centre:

1) They want the FIR to be revoked against innocent Muslims

2) Compensation for those houses that were bulldozed

3) Monu Manesar's arrest



Fauz further said that the protesting students were unable to march to Haryana Bhawan as planned because they were not granted permission by the police.



Authorities have already denied permission to the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP's) proposed Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh, on August 28, as communal violence had erupted when a mob had allegedly pelted stones at the VHP's yatra in Nuh. The violence spread like wildfire even in adjoining areas such as Gurugram and six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed.



Whereas, the VHP leader is obstinate about holding the yatra and commented that there is "no need for any permission" for the yatra.



The police told PTI, that till now, 61 FIRs have been registered and 286 accused arrested in connection with the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh on July 31.