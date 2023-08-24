A NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) aspirant studying in Kota was hospitalised on Tuesday, August 22, after allegedly ingesting 15 tablets that were meant to reduce fever, reported PTI.



KS Rathore, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the 23-year-old boy named Gulshan Rajput, had informed the police that he was suffering from high fever and in an attempt to reduce it, had "by mistake" consumed an overdose of analgesic tablets, to bring down the pain and fever.



The DSP said the student denied attempting suicide or being in depression, adding the investigation into the matter was underway.



The boy hailing from Bihar's Khagaria, was immediately rushed to the MBS hospital in Nayapura, Kota after his health deteriorated.



Gulshan's friend Sarvesh, who is also from Bihar and studying at a coaching centre, relayed information to the police, which contrasted with the boy's explanation. Sarvesh claimed that he was depressed for the last few days after he had repeatedly scored low marks in routine tests at the coaching institute.



Gulshan has been preparing for the NEET examination at a coaching institute for over two years and has been living in the Kunhadi area of Kota.



According to a medical staff member of the MBS Hospital, he allegedly had consumed Dolo-625 tablets and was brought to the hospital late Tuesday evening.



Later, the doctors declared that his condition was out of danger and was stabilised.