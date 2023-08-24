An engineering student in Maharashtra's Nagpur allegedly took his own life due to extreme stress over scoring low marks in a few subjects in exams, the police informed PTI on Wednesday, August 23.



The student named Sandesh Ashok Bokde was discovered by his father hanging from a ceiling fan in their house near Vaishali Nagar garden, at around 5 am on Wednesday, said an official from Pachpaoli station.



The official also informed that during an investigation it was found that he had failed in some subjects during his sixth semester and this apparently pushed him to take the extreme step.



The police said that the 25-year-old boy after having dinner with his parents on Tuesday, August 22, went to his room and early the next morning, his father found him hanging. The police were immediately alerted, according to PTI sources.



The deceased was a fourth-year engineering student, studying in a private college in Nagpur. The boy's father works as a clerk with a government department.



The police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation into it, the official said.



Another suicide was reported in the city within a span of 24 hours. A 13-year-old student studying in Class IX was in Nagpur with her grandmother on Saturday, August 19. At around 12 noon on Tuesday, she was found hanging. The reason behind the suicide is not known yet.