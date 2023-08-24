The Bengaluru City Police arrested a 19-year-old MBBS doctor for an alleged attempt to malign the image of the Bengaluru city police on the X platform. The student, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was later released by the police after a warning.



The accused teen, Magesh Kumar had created an account with a username (@BlrCityPolicee) identical to the official handle of Bengaluru Police (@BlrCityPolice), to create a false impression of the city police on the widely used social media platform.



Kumar, who is a first-year MBBS student, used the fake X account to defame sportspersons, especially the Indian cricket players commenting on their poor performance displayed during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and other international matches.

The boy was also targeting various celebrities through the fraudulent account. According to sources, this was done to attract a larger audience and increase the number of followers with such duplicitous means.



His activity soon caught the attention of the Bengaluru City Police, and very soon, the Bengaluru City Police tracked him down and took down the fake account. He was located in Chetpet in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu.



The reason stated by the teen was that the account was created solely for fun but now, due to his activity, he faces a case under the IT Act by the cyber crime police.