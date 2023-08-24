In order to conduct further deliberation on the incident that took place earlier this month where a first-year undergraduate student died, after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed, the newly appointed officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, met West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose on Thursday, August 24, as per PTI reports.



The governor, who is also the ex-officio Chancellor of the university, summoned the VC for an emergency review meeting.



Buddhadeb Sau, the officiating Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday on a call by the governor for a review of the university's workings, an official said.



The police on Tuesday, August 22, had declared to the court that a 17-year-old student who was a fresher, Swapnadeep Kundu, was made to walk along the corridor after being stripped naked, minutes before he fell off from the main hostel's second floor, leading to his tragic death, on August 9.



The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, said that the university's explanations regarding the case seemed unsatisfactory and that UGC will seek further explanation and action.



West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, August 22, said that the incident had opened the government's eyes and they launched an anti-ragging helpline (1800 345 5678) for all educational institutions of West Bengal. They stated that the helpline will be monitored closely by the Kolkata Police and will be available 24x7.