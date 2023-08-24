An incident that took place in Haryana's Hisar has sent a school principal behind bars for allegedly thrashing a nine-year-old Dalit boy for not answering his questions.



The police have booked the accused principal under relevant provisions of the SC-ST Act and Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act). The matter had come up after the child had narrated his ordeal to his parents today, Thursday, August 24. After hearing this, the parents decided to lodge a complaint against the school principal, as per an IANS report.



The complainant told police that his uncle's son is a student of Class III and is studying in a government school. He narrated the entire incident to the Hisar police saying that on Wednesday afternoon, the child had failed to answer some of the questions asked by the school principal. In a fit of rage, the school principal continued thrashing the child, due to which, he received injuries on sensitive parts of his body. The complainant also adds that after this happened, the boy was taken to the nearby community health centre (CHC) from where he was referred to the Government Hospital Hisar.



A police spokesperson said, "After receiving a complaint, we have registered an FIR and have started an investigation into the matter. No arrest has been made so far as the investigation is underway."



On August 17, another incident of brutality took place on August 17, where a 12-year-old boy was allegedly slapped by his school teacher after he forgot to bring his Hindi textbook along with him.



The Class VI student was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) for further treatment.