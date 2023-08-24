The landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon is now a cause of triumph not only for the country but also for the kids as they witness India's rare achievement in the field of space. The school campuses located in the town of Kochi and on the outskirts celebrated it with special screenings arranged at their respective schools, according to The New Indian Express.

The schools have been closely following every milestone being achieved since the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14 this year.



Lakshmi Ramachandran, who is a mentor at the Global Public School, Kochi, said that the school has been actively following every piece of information about Chandrayaan-3. She added that, "The very theme of our Onam celebrations is 'Over the Moon' and the excitement is quite palpable."

The school had been holding events associated with Chandrayaan-3 even before the launch and set up a live screening on the campus. Not only that, the school had also sent online links for the live telecast of the landing to the students who were unable to attend the viewing at school.



Other schools too celebrated the occasion with the distribution of sweets such as the CBSE school at Perumbavoor. Indira Rajan, who is the Secretary-General of the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS) said that at her school, the Pragati Academy, students cheered in unison after they witnessed the landing after much anticipation.



The Greets Public School (GPS) in Kaloor had organised activities related to Chandrayaan-3 that began in the afternoon. Such an activity involved making of the model of the rocket that carried the lander module to the orbit, said Principal of the school, Jaya Sabin.



It was directed by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, to conduct activities in school to mark the historical occasion and send the photographs and videos of the same to VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre). The photographs and videos will be further shared with ISRO, Department of Science & Technology.