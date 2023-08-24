The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) seat allotment results were out on Wednesday, August 23. Chadawada Nagrani, the Commissioner of Technical Education Department and Convenor of Admissions said that during the process of the AP EAPCET admissions for engineering and other courses, 94,580 candidates were allotted seats in 253 colleges on Wednesday, August 23, in a press release.



The commissioner further stated that there are a total of 1,21,306 seats reserved for the first round counselling of the convenor's quota, and the remaining 26,726 seats will be filled in the next round of counseling after the procedure of the first round of allotment ends, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



Further, providing statistical details on the number of students and their choices, she said that 1,00,986 students from across the state have specified 31,36,318 options and seats have been allotted in respective colleges as per the rules.



Till now, 5,813 seats have been filled in 26 university colleges, 84,986 seats in 221 private colleges and 3,811 seats in six private universities, but she also said that almost 530 seats remain unfilled as they didn't receive the list of verified students from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and they would be filled soon.



The AP EAMCET 2023 exam for engineering admission was held from May 15, 2023, to May 19, 2023 and the entrance test for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was conducted on May 22, 2023, and May 23, 2023.



According to the counselling schedule, the selected candidates have to self-report for admission at colleges from August 23 to 31. Subsequently, the classes for the new batch will commence from August 31.