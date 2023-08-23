A government college professor in Palladam, Tamil Nadu, who had been booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act last month was arrested in Pollachi on Tuesday, August 22.

According to police sources, 51-year-old K Balamurugan, a professor in the Tamil department of the Government Arts College in Palladam, had allegedly sexually harassed a first-year girl student on July 28, and a case was booked against him under POCSO Act. Following this, he went into hiding and police formed three special teams to arrest him.

Based on intelligence inputs, police arrested him in Pollachi on Tuesday afternoon and brought him back to All Women Police Station in Palladam in the evening. After preliminary interrogation, he was remanded to custody, reported The New Indian Express.

Earlier in the day, a group of women students staged a protest in front of the college demanding his arrest.

Speaking to TNIE, college Vice-Principal Dr Jaichandran said, "We formed a disciplinary committee to probe the charges against the professor and decided to transfer him. However, as the case is registered, the transfer was cancelled. The inquiry is on and he won't be allowed to enter the college due to the case."

Further investigation is currently underway, added the police.