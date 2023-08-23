A second-year National Law School of India University (NLSIU) student and his female friend, who is also in her second year in the same college, were threatened and robbed of their mobile phones by two unidentified armed robbers, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The victims, Gautam Raj Phulera and Nishu Rani, were sitting at the bus stop outside the college near Gate 2 on Bengaluru University Road in Nagarabhavi in the early hours of Monday. Around 12.15 am, the accused, who were on a scooter, spotted the victims at the bus stop sitting in the dark and threatened them at knifepoint. They then escaped with two mobile phones of the victims.

Later, the two students called one of their phones and the accused demanded money to return their phones and threatened to make the private information public if they didn't. The victims sent Rs 5,000 to the UPI account of one of the accused. But the phones were not returned.

Phulera filed the police complaint around 3.30 am, stating that the accused came on a white Honda Activa scooter and took away their phones worth around Rs 45,000.

“After the accused escaped, Phulera took the mobile phone of a known person and called his phone. The accused who answered the call demanded Rs 15,000 to return the mobile phones. The accused also provided a mobile phone number to which the money had to be sent. The victims made a UPI transaction of Rs 5,000. The accused, however, have not returned the mobile phones and have switched off both the phones,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

Both students are staying at the NLSIU hostel. The phone number to which the victims sent the money is in the name of one Rahul Kumar, the police said.

“One of the victims has filed a police complaint. We have got definite clues of the accused who will be arrested shortly,” Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP (West), told The New Indian Express.

A case of robbery under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.