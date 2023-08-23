Fresh ragging allegations have surfaced in West Bengal, this time at Visva-Bharati University (VBU). On the evening of August 21, Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty took the unprecedented step of expelling three male students from the university's hostel, citing alleged involvement in ragging. A complaint had been filed against the trio, hailing from the Centre for Modern European Languages, Literatures and Culture Studies (CMELLCS), by a fellow student from their own department. However, the Visva Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) has claimed that the incident has been amplified for ulterior motives.

"The vice-chancellor's prompt action was initiated even prior to the anti-ragging committee's opportunity to convene and officially address the incident as a case of ragging. This remarkable proactiveness appears to stem from an intention to divert attention and counteract a hunger strike that coincidentally unfolded on the same day, August 21," claims Professor Sudipta Bhattacharya, President of VBUFA.

The hunger strike

Turning to the sexual harassment allegations incident, on Monday, August 21, six female students from the Department of Anthropology staged a one-day hunger strike, protesting the perceived lack of action concerning their allegations of caste and gender discrimination against Dr Arnab Ghosh, an Associate Professor from their department.

According to VBUFA, this isn't the first time VBU has shielded sexual predators due to the vice-chancellor's alleged complicity.

Professor Bhattacharya contends that Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty himself has faced repercussions at Delhi University due to allegations of sexual harassment, thereby, potentially influencing his leniency towards such individuals.

The ragging incident

Regarding the ragging incident, the university's anti-ragging committee convened on August 22, almost twenty-four hours after the three students were ousted from the hostel.

Another student from the same department, while speaking to EdexLive, provided an alternate perspective, claiming that the incident might not be as extensive as it has been portrayed to be. Instead, it seems to have arisen from a dispute among friends.

"All three were in the same batch and were socialising when a disagreement emerged, sparked by one of them being subjected to bullying. While bullying is undoubtedly inappropriate, it doesn't necessarily classify as ragging," alleged the anonymous student. He further alleged that such dynamics were not uncommon among them, with instances like one student fetching water for the others, though not condonable, did not equate to ragging.

"I believe the reporting student believed the situation had escalated unusually this time, beyond his tolerance threshold, leading him to inform his father and consequently file the complaint.," he claims.

VBUFA's statement

In a statement released by VBUFA, the association stated, “So far information available IT IS A CASE OF MOUNTAIN OUT OF A MOLEHILL" and describes it as follows:

1. The allegation is of verbal abuse. It is also recorded by the victim in his mobile. No other allegation like physical torture is made.

2. The victim and accused are batchmates and not senior-juniors.

3. VB remained silent for a long time.

4. Meanwhile. the victim wrote to UGC. UGC sought routine reply from VB like they always did for all cases including many VBUFA allegations.

5. VC remained silent till yesterday afternoon. As six female students sat in a dharna, VC became proactive about ragging. He called wardens and others in the evening.

6. He evicted two (three?) students with bags and baggage from the hostel in yesterday night. The students shifted to Poorvapalli guest house at night. Their parents / guardians were called.

7. It is heard that for a long time VC personally interrogated (ragged!) these students and forced them to write a CONFESSION.

8. There is a meeting going on at the Proctor office since 11.30 am today.

9. IT IS LEARNT THAT THREE STUDENTS WILL BE RUSTICATED.

10. Rustication without any enquiry committee and disciplinary committee cannot be done. Rustication cannot be done on the charge of mere verbal abuse. IT IS JUST MOUNTAIN OUT OF A MOULHILL.

11. We demand that the letter of complaint, the chargesheet and documents related to the disciplinary proceeding should be placed.

12. Prima facie it is appeared that the authority became proactive about ragging to divert the public attention from sexual harassment cases the latest one that girl students raised in yesterday's dharna.”

Professor Bhattacharya, VBUFA President, also alleges that the VC's reaction might be aligned with events at Jadavpur University (JU). "It seems as though this move is intended to demonstrate that we've achieved what JU could not, given the ongoing tussle between the Centre and state," remarked Professor Bhattacharya.

Recalling the ragging incident at JU, on August 9, an 18-year-old freshman named Swapnadeep Kundu was found injured and unclothed near his JU hostel building, with his family alleging ragging as the cause. The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of JU has also accepted "death due to ragging" as the reason behind Kundu's demise. The Kolkata Police has already arrested nine individuals in connection to the incident.

The events at JU, a state-operated university, have incited a political struggle within the state, as the central party points fingers at the state for deficiencies in the education sector. In contrast, VBU is a central university and Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has frequently been accused of allegedly leveraging his institutional position to settle political scores.