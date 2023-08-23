A Class IX student allegedly died by suicide in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka today, Wednesday, August 23. As per a report by PTI, the student committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel.

The deceased student has been identified as Srinivas, police have informed.

Police explained that Srinivas was studying in a private school and stayed at a hostel in Koppa town near Chikkamagaluru city. Srinivas was good at studies and earned a good name among teachers and his friends.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and the police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the suicide, added PTI.

The police have started recording the statements of the teachers and hostel management. The family of the boy is yet to record their statements. Koppa police are investigating the case.

A similar incident recently took place in Chennai when a 17-year-old girl who was studying in Class XII at a private school in Chennai was found hanging in her room. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The incident occurred on August 19. The girl, in her suicide note, alleged that her Economics teacher had scolded her in front of everyone at school and hence, she was forced to take the extreme step.