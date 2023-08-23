An initial probe into the death of a first-year student at Jadavpur University has revealed that the deceased was paraded naked in the corridor of the main hostel's second floor, minutes before he fell off from there and died, Kolkata police has revealed.

PTI reported that the investigation also revealed that the teen was "sexually molested" and the arrested 12 people, including present and former students of the varsity, "had played active roles" in the entire episode, leading to the Nadia teen's death, a senior police officer said on Tuesday, August 22.

"The teen was definitely ragged and sexually molested. He was paraded naked in the corridor after he was forced to undress in room number 70. We have evidence," the officer told PTI.

Probe also revealed that those arrested had planned to misdirect police so that the ragging part could be concealed, the officer added.

On Tuesday, August 23, police questioned the cook of the hostel to find out more about the August 9 incident, he said.

Two other students of the varsity have been summoned to appear before the investigators for questioning in connection with the probe.

The teen died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel near the campus on the night of August 9. His family has alleged he was a victim of ragging and sexual molestation.