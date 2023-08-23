The online application portal for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 is expected to open tomorrow, August 24, as per the official website. This year the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is conducting the exam.

According to the schedule released by IISc earlier this week, the exam is slated to be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. It will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days.

The official schedule also mentions that September 29 will be the last date to register in the regular mode, while October 13 will mark the end date for applying under the extended period. However, IISc mentions that these dates are liable to change.

GATE 2024 will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode, with 30 test papers in the English language only. Candidates have the option to appear for either one or two test papers from the permitted paper combinations. GATE 2024 also features a new test paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results. The scores are useful for admission to master’s and doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science and Humanities, with possible financial assistance in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government agencies.