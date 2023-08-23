The results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023 June session were declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today afternoon, August 23. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results from the official websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in.

Here are the steps to check:

1. Visit either of the official websites

2. Find the FMGE exam tab on the home page

3. Click on the Result of FMGE(Screening Test), June 2023 session link under it

4. The result will be displayed in a separate window

5. Find your roll number and check the result

According to the official NBE notification, candidates need to keep the following points in mind:

1. Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in the FMGE June 2023 session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/ after August 31

2. Results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters, and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept “WITHHELD”

3. The schedule for "IN-PERSON distribution of FMGE June 2023 session Pass Certificates" will be notified separately.

For any query related to FMGE June 2023 session, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to the Board at its communication web portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main