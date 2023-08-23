The Delhi High Court rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) today, Wednesday, August 23, to connect coaching centres with schools and colleges, terming it as "misconceived".

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, said a court cannot direct the government to frame a policy in this regard, stated PTI.

“This court cannot direct the state government to frame a policy to connect coaching centres with schools and colleges and to partner with them. This court does not find reason to grant the relief prayed in PIL; rather it is a misconceived PIL. The PIL is accordingly dismissed,” the bench said on Wednesday.

The high court also observed that coaching is optional. Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said connecting coaching centres with schools and colleges, as prayed by the petitioner, would “create a new exploitative regime”.

The petition

The petition was filed in the Delhi High Court by Girish Kumari Gupta, who said she has private tutoring experience of around 21 years and argued that coaching classes were functioning as a “parallel education system without any regularisation, which ultimately harms the students' development.”

“By connecting coaching centres with schools and colleges, the government would also be able to regularise coaching centres as when they connect with schools, they have to register with the government and come under the definition of State under Article 12,” the petition said.

The petition also submitted that the current market revenue of the coaching centres in India was in crores and thus, a huge source of revenue for the government.

If the government makes a framework for connecting centres with schools and colleges, then there will be a surge in the government's revenue as well, it added as per PTI.