India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the moon’s surface today, on August 23 at around 6 pm after a 40-day journey starting from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

After Russia’s lunar mission Luna-25 failed on Sunday after crashing into the lunar surface, all eyes are now on India. If successful, Chandrayaan-3 will become the first mission to land on the Moon’s south pole.

So, where can you watch the eagerly anticipated Vikram landing event? Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be broadcasting the event live today starting at 5.20 pm. These are the mediums on which you can catch the live telecast:

ISRO website: The event will be live-streamed on ISRO's official website at isro.gov.in. The live streaming of the event will also be available on ISRO's YouTube channel and Facebook page starting from the scheduled time. ISRO is also sharing timely updates and pictures on its social media platforms.

TV channels: The Chandrayaan-3 landing will be telecasted live on DD National TV channel along with several other news channels.

Schools, universities to screen the landing

Schools in several states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Assam will make special arrangements to live telecast the Vikram landing for the students.

In Telangana, schools will continue till evening and the event will be broadcasted between 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Moreover, the Department of Astronomy at Osmania University will also telecast the programme live. The programme will be available on T-SAT vidya, Nipuna channel and the newly launched Osmania TV. Moreover, it can also be watched online on the TSAT app or tsat.tv. Osmania University has also organised an interaction programme for its students where experts including N Sri Raghunandan Kumar, Director of Planetary Society of India and Shashikant Salvi, Operations Director of National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad will be the speakers.