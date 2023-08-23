Board examinations will now be held twice a year and the students will be allowed to retain their best score out of the two, as per the new curriculum framework by the Ministry of Education (MoE).



As per information by PTI, the new curriculum also stated that Class XI and XII students will need to study two languages, of which, at least one language must be an Indian language.



The Union Ministry of Education (MoE) on Wednesday, August 23, announced the launch of the new curriculum framework for students to match with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).



"New curriculum framework as per NEP ready, textbooks to be developed for 2024 academic session," said the ministry.



Moreover, the new curriculum framework also added that the current practice of “covering” textbooks in the classroom will be avoided and the cost of textbooks will be optimised.



The Board exams will assess understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorisation, added the ministry. Changes are being made to the curriculum in line with the NEP 2020 to provide students flexibility in choosing subjects. The ministry said that the choice of subjects in Classes XI and XII will not be restricted to stream.



More updates are expected on the curriculum, PTI added.