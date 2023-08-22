A specially fabricated electronic device and custom-made shirts to accommodate camera lenses were used in an "organised" plan to impersonate candidates and cheat in the recruitment test for vacancies in the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), police revealed on Tuesday, August 22.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, Nagaraju Chakilam said the preparations carried out by those involved indicated that they have committed such crimes in the past as well, PTI stated.

The IPS officer added that the investigation in the case would not only be IT-based, but would also be an all-India probe which would require checking whether such incidents have happened in other states in the past.

"Huge amount of money is also involved in it. It is evident from the fact that they (the accused) arrived here by flight a couple of days before the test. They are a well-organised team," the officer said.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case, all hailing from Haryana. Now, the investigation would also be focused on ascertaining whether any coaching centres of that state were also involved, he said.

"All the preparations indicate that the techniques and the device have been used in many other places. The device itself is not a new one, but appears used. It is also not a branded item and looks to be locally fabricated for this purpose by a technical expert," the Police Commissioner said.

After the impersonation and cheating came to light, VSSC cancelled the examination and a probe is underway.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and various other provisions of the IPC and the Information Technology Act has been lodged against those arrested, PTI added.