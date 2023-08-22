The Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2023 results were declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, August 22. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — https://cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Here are the steps:

1. Open the official CPGET 2023 website

2. On the home page, click on the Download Rank Card link under the Application menu

3. Enter the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

4. The result will be displayed

The TS CPGET 2023 score will be used for admission to various PG courses across universities in Telangana, which are Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

Students must note that TSCHE will conduct web-based counselling, during which, the students' certificates will be verified. As per news reports, each participating university has 85 per cent seats for local candidates, 50 per cent seats for non-local candidates, 15 per cent seats for SC category candidates and six per cent seats for ST category candidates.

During the physical counselling for selected candidates, they must come prepared with original documents like the Common Entrance Test Rank Card, Hall Ticket, Transfer Certificate (TC), original or Provisional Qualifying Examination Certificate, Class X Board certificate and proof of Local/Non-Local status. Students are advised to stay up to date with the TSCHE website for the latest updates on the counselling schedule.