The Karnataka government is planning to distribute laptops to all the students studying in state universities irrespective of their caste and religion, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Presently, laptop schemes for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribe (STs) students studying in colleges have been stalled for some time and CM Siddaramaiah directed the officials, on Monday, August 21, to distribute laptops to these beneficiaries under Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) for Scheduled Castes and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP).

The Chief Minister also directed the Principal Secretary to the Social Welfare Department, Manivannan, to provide Rs 230 crore for the same. He said irrespective of their caste or religion, all students should get laptops, reported The New Indian Express.

Speaking on vacancies in the universities, Siddaramaiah said that 50 per cent of the posts are vacant. Presently, 1,882 posts have been filled.

As the universities are paying salaries of 2,865 guest lecturers, the vice-chancellors explained to Siddaramaiah about the financial implications. Many universities are also paying pensions for those who are retired though these universities are divided now. This is also placing a financial burden on old universities.

In a meeting held among the VCs of all state-run universities, headed by the CM, the VCs conveyed that there is a need for an additional Rs 2,474 crore.

Aim to increase GER by 50%

Vice-chancellors from 32 universities in Karnataka took part in the meeting that was held in Bengaluru on Monday, August 21, which was chaired by the chief minister.

The government said that it is aiming to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in the higher education sector to 50 per cent by 2030. Siddaramiah directed vice-chancellors to ensure to increase GER in some of the districts where there is less enrollment, TNIE added.

According to the release from the Chief Minister's office, the state average GER is 36 per cent, whereas the nation's GER is 27.4 per cent. In Karnataka, GEthe R of male students is 34.8 per cent, while females stand at 37.2 per cent.

CM directed officials to increase GER in districts like Chamarajanagara, Yadgir, Hassan, Kodagu where there is lesser enrollment compared to other districts. He also urged the concerned to increase the quality of education and stress on research.