Karnataka state government will be scrapping the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which was introduced in the state in 2021.



Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Monday, August 21, that the state intends to develop a tailored education policy that aligns more closely with Karnataka's unique educational requirements.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he said, “States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have rejected the NEP. We have examined all the aspects and we are going to scrap the NEP. From next year we will come up with our education policy. We will form a committee within a week."



BJP criticises move



Meanwhile, BJP leader and Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath criticised this decision, reported PTI.



Kamath said the decision of the government is not in the best interests of the students.



The Union Government introduced the NEP with the larger objective of bringing reforms to the nation's educational system and the policy was framed after extensive consultations, he expressed.



He added it was not proper on the part of the Congress government in the state to resort to politicising the issue and urged the government against cancelling the NEP in the state.



Kamath said the education system should be the symbol of progress and should not be used for political games.